NTR puts Hrithik Roshan in Waiting Mode

NTR suffered a minor injury while working out in a gym recently. That wrist sprain made him to stay away from work. The new schedule of War 2 was planned to start today in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. But the schedule is now pushed to next month because of the injury of NTR. The actor allocated dates for the film next month. Hrithik Roshan is left in waiting mode because of the injury of NTR. NTR along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi was spotted at the Hyderabad airport this morning. He was spotted with a wrist sprain band in Hyderabad. Tarak also completed the shoot of Devara directed by Koratala Siva and the film is aimed for September 27th release.

War 2 marks the debut of NTR in Bollywood and the film also has Hrithik Roshan in the other lead role. Speculations say that NTR has a role with negative shades and the action stunts on Hrithik and NTR are the major highlights. Ayan Mukerji is the director and Kiara Advani is the leading lady. Yash Raj Films are the producers of this big-budget attempt and War 2 is aimed for Independence Day weekend release next year. NTR launched a new film with Prashanth Neel and the shoot of the film is expected to start after Dasara.