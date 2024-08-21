x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NTR puts Hrithik Roshan in Waiting Mode

Published on August 21, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Child Artist Pushkar Exclusive Interview
image
Gopichand’s Viswam Issue reaches Film Chamber
image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role
image
Buzz: Netflix in talks with Naga Chaitanya?
image
Keerthy Suresh’s Strange Step

NTR puts Hrithik Roshan in Waiting Mode

NTR suffered a minor injury while working out in a gym recently. That wrist sprain made him to stay away from work. The new schedule of War 2 was planned to start today in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. But the schedule is now pushed to next month because of the injury of NTR. The actor allocated dates for the film next month. Hrithik Roshan is left in waiting mode because of the injury of NTR. NTR along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi was spotted at the Hyderabad airport this morning. He was spotted with a wrist sprain band in Hyderabad. Tarak also completed the shoot of Devara directed by Koratala Siva and the film is aimed for September 27th release.

War 2 marks the debut of NTR in Bollywood and the film also has Hrithik Roshan in the other lead role. Speculations say that NTR has a role with negative shades and the action stunts on Hrithik and NTR are the major highlights. Ayan Mukerji is the director and Kiara Advani is the leading lady. Yash Raj Films are the producers of this big-budget attempt and War 2 is aimed for Independence Day weekend release next year. NTR launched a new film with Prashanth Neel and the shoot of the film is expected to start after Dasara.

Next Tension Prevailed In Tadipatri Previous Nani responds about Ante Sundaraniki Failure
else

TRENDING

image
Gopichand’s Viswam Issue reaches Film Chamber
image
Buzz: Netflix in talks with Naga Chaitanya?
image
Keerthy Suresh’s Strange Step

Latest

image
Child Artist Pushkar Exclusive Interview
image
Gopichand’s Viswam Issue reaches Film Chamber
image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role
image
Buzz: Netflix in talks with Naga Chaitanya?
image
Keerthy Suresh’s Strange Step

Most Read

image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role
image
Big disappointment for PM Modi fans
image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty

Related Articles

MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree