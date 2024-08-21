Official: Mahesh Babu lends his voice for Mufasa

There are speculations that Superstar Mahesh Babu is on board to lend his voice for the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King. His team made an official statement confirming the news. Mahesh Babu completed dubbing for the film and the Telugu trailer will be launched on August 26th. Mufasa: The Lion King is one of the most awaited Hollywood films and it is slated for an Indian release on December 20th in Telugu, English, Hindi and Tamil languages. Disney Studios bankrolled this mega budget film.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is quite occupied with the pre-production work of his next film to be directed by SS Rajamouli. He is shaping up his body to get the desired look for his role. Mahesh Babu will be presented in the most stylish avatar and the shoot starts this year. The film is said to be a forest adventure and it will be shot extensively across various countries of the globe for two years.