MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Home > Movie News

Official: Mahesh Babu lends his voice for Mufasa

Published on August 21, 2024 by ratnasri

Child Artist Pushkar Exclusive Interview
Gopichand’s Viswam Issue reaches Film Chamber
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role
Buzz: Netflix in talks with Naga Chaitanya?
Keerthy Suresh’s Strange Step

Official: Mahesh Babu lends his voice for Mufasa

There are speculations that Superstar Mahesh Babu is on board to lend his voice for the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King. His team made an official statement confirming the news. Mahesh Babu completed dubbing for the film and the Telugu trailer will be launched on August 26th. Mufasa: The Lion King is one of the most awaited Hollywood films and it is slated for an Indian release on December 20th in Telugu, English, Hindi and Tamil languages. Disney Studios bankrolled this mega budget film.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is quite occupied with the pre-production work of his next film to be directed by SS Rajamouli. He is shaping up his body to get the desired look for his role. Mahesh Babu will be presented in the most stylish avatar and the shoot starts this year. The film is said to be a forest adventure and it will be shot extensively across various countries of the globe for two years.

