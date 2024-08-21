x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

New Opportunity for Eligible Households under ‘Gruha Jyothi’ Scheme”

Published on August 21, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged
image
Exclusive Interview with Director Indraganti Mohan Krishna

New Opportunity for Eligible Households under ‘Gruha Jyothi’ Scheme”

New Opportunity for Eligible Households under 'Gruha Jyothi' Scheme"

The Telangana government’s ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme, which provides 200 units of free electricity to households, has been a key initiative under its welfare programs. However, some beneficiaries were unable to avail the scheme due to various application-related issues.

In the past, the government had invited applications from the public for six guarantees, including the Gruha Jyothi scheme. While some applicants were able to avail the benefits, others faced difficulties due to errors in online entries or lack of awareness about ticking all the required boxes.

As a result, a ‘Not Apply’ notification was displayed for certain eligible applicants, keeping them away from the Gruha Jyothi scheme for nearly seven months.

Acknowledging the concerns of the affected beneficiaries, the state government has now introduced a new option to rectify the issues. Eligible applicants can now visit the local administration offices, such as Mandal Parishad and Municipal Offices, to update their details.

Also Read : In Siddaramaiah’s indictment, a warning for Revanth Reddy from Delhi:

To avail this opportunity, applicants need to carry their previous Janmabhoomi application, ration card, Aadhaar card, and the USC (Unique Service Connection) number from their electricity bill.

After updating the information, the eligible households will be able to benefit from the ‘zero bill’ scheme, where they will receive up to 200 units of free electricity starting from the next month.

This move by the government is aimed at ensuring that the benefits of the Gruha Jyothi scheme reach all the deserving households, irrespective of any prior application-related errors or oversights.

The establishment of Janmabhoomi centers across Mandals and municipalities has made it convenient for the applicants to visit and rectify their details. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the public and extending the welfare programs to all eligible beneficiaries.

Next Nani about an interesting remake with Nag Ashwin Previous High Court Questions Hydra’s Demolition Powers in Janwada Farm House Case
else

TRENDING

image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged

Latest

image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged
image
Exclusive Interview with Director Indraganti Mohan Krishna

Most Read

image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Tribal student Shailaja’s death raises serious concerns
image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role

Related Articles

MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree