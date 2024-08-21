New Opportunity for Eligible Households under ‘Gruha Jyothi’ Scheme”

The Telangana government’s ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme, which provides 200 units of free electricity to households, has been a key initiative under its welfare programs. However, some beneficiaries were unable to avail the scheme due to various application-related issues.

In the past, the government had invited applications from the public for six guarantees, including the Gruha Jyothi scheme. While some applicants were able to avail the benefits, others faced difficulties due to errors in online entries or lack of awareness about ticking all the required boxes.

As a result, a ‘Not Apply’ notification was displayed for certain eligible applicants, keeping them away from the Gruha Jyothi scheme for nearly seven months.

Acknowledging the concerns of the affected beneficiaries, the state government has now introduced a new option to rectify the issues. Eligible applicants can now visit the local administration offices, such as Mandal Parishad and Municipal Offices, to update their details.

Also Read : In Siddaramaiah’s indictment, a warning for Revanth Reddy from Delhi:

To avail this opportunity, applicants need to carry their previous Janmabhoomi application, ration card, Aadhaar card, and the USC (Unique Service Connection) number from their electricity bill.

After updating the information, the eligible households will be able to benefit from the ‘zero bill’ scheme, where they will receive up to 200 units of free electricity starting from the next month.

This move by the government is aimed at ensuring that the benefits of the Gruha Jyothi scheme reach all the deserving households, irrespective of any prior application-related errors or oversights.

The establishment of Janmabhoomi centers across Mandals and municipalities has made it convenient for the applicants to visit and rectify their details. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the public and extending the welfare programs to all eligible beneficiaries.