High Court shock to Kodali Nani, asks for tapes

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has refused to give immediate relief to Minister Kodali Nani without seeing the videotapes of his statements made against the State Election Commission (SEC). The SEC lawyer has asked the court not to give its order without seeing the tapes. Problems arose in the past when the High Court gave relief to Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MLA Jogi Ramesh without checking what they said against the SEC.

Kodali Nani moved a House Motion before the High Court today as it was a holiday being a Sunday. Nani’s lawyer told the court that the SEC has banned him from speaking to the media and holding official meetings as well even though the Minister has not said anything hurtful.

The High Court then asked whether Nani’s lawyer had attached the video showing Nani’s statement against the SEC. When he said that it was not attached, the court asked him to provide the video tomorrow. The hearing was also postponed for Monday afternoon at 2.15 p.m.

SEC Ramesh Kumar took a serious note of the SEC getting adverse orders from the court in the case of Peddireddy and Jogi Ramesh. This time, he made sure that the court should get to know full details of Kodali Nani’s outburst against the SEC before issuing any order.