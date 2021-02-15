Veerraju Delhi visit raises curiosity amid criticism

Eventually, the BJP and PM Modi are becoming the target of all parties and critics with regard to the Visakha Steel Plant issue. The BJP is being increasingly seen as the villain of the piece though the ruling YCP is also facing a lot of criticism for not maintaining transparency on the steel plant matter. Amid this, BJP AP President Somu Veerraju is visiting Delhi today to meet with Amit Shah to make his representation.

In some corners, the criticism against the BJP these days is targeted at the individual levels. There are reports that Pawan Kalyan has complained to the BJP National leaders against Veerraju’s style of leadership. Afterwards, the Jana Sena has reached local level understanding with the TDP and other party leaders to win in the panchayat elections. Now, actor Shivaji is targetting the Prime Minister himself. He says for some unknown reasons, Modi has been doing injustice to AP in every respect. No special status, no Polavaram funds, Andhra Bank is merged with another bank and now the steel plant issue.

Interestingly, the BJP Delhi leaders have not given any indication about their future plans on the steel plant even now. Party internal sources say the Modi-Shah duo are still watching the situation and they would take an appropriate decision at an opportune time depending on the people’s overall reactions.

On the other hand, the TDP leaders are making every effort to win the hearts of the people by waging a relentless agitation against the steel plant sale. The YCP is also demanding withdrawal of the privatisation move. The political circles are curious over what strategies the BJP will follow in the coming days on the steel plant issue.