Finally, Ram signs his next

Energetic Star Ram is completely in the hangover of Ismart Shankar and his recent offering RED ended up as a disappointment. The actor is keen to sign out and out mass entertainer and rejected a series of flicks. When all the youngsters of Tollywood turned signing spree, Ram kept his fans waiting. Ram finally signed his next and his next film will be directed by Lingusamy. The final script is ready and Ram would head for shoot from April.

Srinivasa Chitturi will produce this film and the actors, technicians are finalized currently. Ram is also holding talks with one more RT Neasan and the details about the project are yet to be unveiled. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are on board for this project. Ram is expected to make an official announcement very soon.