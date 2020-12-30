Hockey backdrop for Naga Chaitanya’s Next

Young actor Naga Chaitanya wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming romantic entertainer Love Story in the direction of Sekhar Kammula. He moved on to his next film titled Thank You which is directed by Vikram Kumar. The movie is said to have a sports backdrop and the first schedule of the film got wrapped up recently. Naga Chaitanya along with Samantha headed for a foreign vacation to ring their New Year.

As per the update coming, Thank You is set in the backdrop of hockey. Naga Chaitanya will be seen essaying the role of a hockey player and the scenes are canned in the current and the upcoming schedule. Rakul Preet Singh and Priyanka Arul Mohan are the leading ladies. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and Thank You is aimed for summer 2021 release.