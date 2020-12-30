Mahesh Babu’s daughter shares experience of first Covid test

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara on Wednesday shared her experience of getting tested for Covid for the first time.

Along with an Instagram video post of the test, eight-year-old Sitara posted wrote: “My first time covid test! Little information for all the kids my age.. I was very hesitant before doing the test but I had my Amma next to me.. holding my hand! If you’re meeting friends and family always remember to get tested and make sure you’re safe.. I do that… And to tell you the truth… it isn’t so bad, hard or painful. So let’s get tested and form a safer society…. Have a safe and happy new year! I am. #PreventionIsBetterThanCure #StaySafe.”

Sitara is the daughter of actress Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu.

Namrata and Mahesh met on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit “Vamsi” and got married in 2005. They welcomed their first born, Gautam, in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.