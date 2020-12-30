KCR too faces charges of running a ‘mad Tughlaq’ rule

All Opposition parties in AP are constantly attacking and terming the Jagan Reddy regime as an ‘insane Tughlaq’ rule. The YCP’s policies regarding colours on Government offices, demolitions and cancellations came in for severe criticism. Now, the Telangana Opposition parties have also started using similar allegations against the TRS rule.

The Congress leaders are now describing KCR’s regime as a ‘mad Tughlaq’ rule because of its non-stop policies against the interests of the people. Congress senior leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy says that KCR’s latest decision on the layout regularisation scheme (LRS) will make even Tughlaq go mad.

Komatireddy asked how the Government would go ahead with the registrations without the LRS when the scheme was not scrapped. He asked KCR to first revoke the LRS scheme and then give a green signal for the registrations. If KCR does not cancel the LRS, then the Telangana people would permanently cancel the TRS party.

In his usual style, Komatireddy challenged that he would begin protests and agitations to expose KCR’s unacceptable policies. The Congress leader threatened to bring down the KCR rule with his non-stop crusade. The question is whether Telangana Congress leaders are thinking of a united fight at all even after the humiliating defeat in the GHMC polls.