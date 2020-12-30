High Court orders case against AP IAS officer

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has delivered its order on the recusal petition filed by the YCP Government against Justice Rakesh Kumar. The court said that AP Build Mission Special Officer Praveen Kumar had failed to prove the charges he made against the judge in his affidavit. The IAS officer sought the stepping down of Justice Rakesh Kumar since he made biased statements against the Jaganmohan Reddy Government.

When the court insisted on proof of the judge’s comments, Praveen Kumar’s lawyer could not submit the paper cuttings or TV news clippings. Consequently, the court expressed deep anguish over the indifferent attitude of the Government. It also commented that the Government was needlessly interfering with the judicial matters.

Eventually, the High Court ordered its Registrar to file a case in the police station concerned against Praveen Kumar. The court also instructed the chief judicial magistrate to file a case of contempt of court. This is the first time in recent years that the court issued serious orders against an IAS officer.

Mr. Praveen Kumar told in his affidavit that the judge’s anti-Government comments were published in the Andhra Jyothi newspaper but there was no proof of the same.

Also, in its legal conflicts with the Government, this is the first time that the High Court directly initiated action against a senior officer of the Government.