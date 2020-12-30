Republic Day treat from RRR Team

RRR happens to be the most awaited Indian film which is a periodic film and will have a pan Indian release in all the languages. Made on a budget close to Rs 450 crores, the film is directed by SS Rajamouli and it features NTR, Ram Charan essaying the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. The introduction teasers of both the lead actors are out and the response has been exceptional. Now there are talks that the team of RRR is all set for a surprise during the Republic Day in January.

A small teaser or a poster featuring both the lead actors will be released on the occasion. As the film is a patriotic film based on independence, the makers decided to have an update for the Republic Day. The next schedule of the film is planned from January 4th but it is pushed as Ram Charan is tested positive for coronavirus. He may join the sets of RRR from January 7th. NTR is on a break and is spending time with his family. RRR is expected to have a Dasara 2021 release.