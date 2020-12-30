Nara Lokesh indefinite protest at Proddatur

TDP leader Nara Lokesh called on the family members of slain TDP BC leader Nandam Subbaiah at Proddatur on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Lokesh went on an indefinite protest along with Subbaiah’s wife Aparajita Reddy in the town. He asserted that their protest would continue in Proddatur till the police changed the FIR as per the original complaint filed by Subbaiah’s wife.

Mr. Nara Lokesh demanded inclusion of the names of local YCP MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasada Reddy, his brother-in-law Bangaru Reddy and Proddatur Municipal Commissioner Anuradha. Though Aparajita named all these persons in her complaint, the police did not include the same in the FIR copy. The police should explain why they had done this. What was the District SP doing when such injustice was being done?

Along with the slain leader’s wife, Mr. Lokesh addressed a press conference in Proddatur when he vowed not to give up their protest till justice was done for Subbaiah’s family. Just for putting a video on social media, the TDP weaver’s leader was murdered in broad daylight in the presence of the common public and officials. The YCP MLA resorted to this ghastly murder out of personal jealousy over the fact that Subbaiah was rising as a BC leader. He also rose to become the Kadapa parliamentary segment’s TDP official spokesperson. He had sensed threat to life and asked for security but the police did not care to act which had now led to this murder.

Mr. Lokesh asserted that it was not the TDP but Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who was known for doing ‘Sava Rajakeeyalu’ (politics over mortal remains). The whole State knew who became busy collecting signatures of the MLAs instead of waiting till his father’s body was found. The TDP would always be in the forefront of the fight for the rights of the victims. The two children of Subbaiah were now asking what wrong their father did that he was given so severe a punishment. Why did not the police include the names of the MLA and municipal commissioner as complained by Aparajita? Were the police afraid or did they receive any phone call from top persons?

Stating that there was not a single case pending against Subbaiah right now, Mr. Nara Lokesh said that even those 14 cases in the past were totally politically motivated and they had been struck down. A malicious campaign was launched against the TDP rising leader. In that case, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy had countless 420 cases and 11 chargesheets filed against him. Everybody knew how the CM was presently on bail. The CM and his Ministers repeatedly would boast of having 151 out of 175 MLAs but for reasons not known they were getting panicky at a small incident like a social media video posted by Subbaiah. The video contents were all facts and the slain TDP leader was ready to prove how the MLA and his henchmen were involved in atrocities and extortions by resorting to sand smuggling, cricket bettings, gambling and matka activities.

Mr. Lokesh warned of dire consequences if the YCP continued implementing its faction-driven Raja Reddy Constitution in AP while the rest of the country was following the Dr. BR Ambedkar Constitution. Already, this Government was managing by imposing Section 144 in Tadepalli, Tadipatri, Proddatur and even a remote place like Palasa. No wonder, the YCP regime would have to impose Section 144 all over the State going by its rising unpopularity because of its non-stop atrocities and misrule.

Referring to the Tadipatri incident, Mr. Lokesh expressed surprise how a sitting MLA could take the help of the local SI and policemen to go and launch an attack on the house of a former MLA. Not only that, false cases were registered against the victims. The SI himself accompanied the YCP MLA during the attack.

Subbaiah’s wife Aparajita, who also spoke, said that her huband served and guarded MLA Siva Prasada Reddy like a dog prior to joining the TDP. The MLA himself helped and performed their inter-caste marriage. But the same MLA had eliminated Subbaiah now.

She said that she would not give up her protest till the police included the names of the MLA, his brother in law and the municipal commissioner in the FIR. It was because of a call received from the commissioner that Subbaiah went to the spot where he was murdered as per a conspiracy. The commissioner was also involved in the conspiracy.