Sandeep Reddy’s dream coming true

Sandeep Reddy Vanga created a sensation with his debut film Arjun Reddy. He went on to remake the film in Bollywood which is titled Kabir Singh. The film is a stupendous hit and Sandeep Reddy inked deals with Bollywood filmmakers for his next projects. He met top actor Ranbir Kapoor and discussed about his next film Devil. There are lot of rumors about the project and Sandeep Reddy finally convinced Ranbir Kapoor with a script and the official announcement about the project would be made on January 1st at 12:00 AM.

Sandeep penned a script titled Sugar Factory considering a Tollywood star actor which did not materialize. Sandeep is said to have made changes for the script considering Ranbir and Bollywood audience. T Series will produce this big-budget film and the project starts rolling next year. Sandeep Reddy is making his waves in Bollywood with his second Hindi biggie.