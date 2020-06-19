Hollywood makeup artists coming down for Nithiin

Young actor Nithiin has been holding talks with Krishna Chaitanya for a mass entertainer Power Peta from the past two years. The script work of the film got locked and the pre-production work is going on a smooth pace. Nithiin will be sporting multiple looks in this mass entertainer and he will be seen in his 20s, 40s and 60s in the film. To get the right and desired look, the makers are in talks with Hollywood makeup artists based in USA and UK. The sketches for the looks of Nithiin are getting ready and they would be finalized soon.

The regular shoot of Power Peta will commence next year once Nithiin is done with his current projects. Power Peta is said to be a gritty action drama that will be made in two parts. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Nadiya, Satyadev, Ajay will be seen in other prominent roles. Manisharma will compose the music and background score for Power Peta. Nithiin is lined up with Rang De, Check and Andhadhun remake. Nithiin is in plans to get back to work from August.