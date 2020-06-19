CBN criticizes YCP activists as criminals

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has apparently lost his usual cool. He is thoroughly upset. He swung into action and launched a never-before scathing criticism against CM Jaganmohan Reddy on the issue of social media abuse in a time of sensitive defence related matters. Naidu got angry at a Twitter post by some YCP activists in the name of a fake account ‘Chandra Babu Naidu’. It mockingly quoted Naidu as having given his suggestions to PM Modi on dealing with the border clashes with China. Apparently, the YCP is aiming to irritate the TDP with its frequent references to Naidu’s efforts to make suggestions to PM during crisis situations like Coronavirus. Naidu, in fact, took more dynamic steps to reach out to Modi than even Jagan Reddy on virus preventive measures.

Now, Naidu has not opened any direct dialogue with PM on China issue. His party has announced its solidarity to the Modi government. But, the YCP has politicised even this. What more, it put out a picture showing Naidu saying thanks to Modi for taking his suggestions into consideration.

Naidu strongly objected and said only criminals like Jagan will use such morphed photos.

Only criminals like @ysjagan and his cronies can think of ways to demean, disgrace someone by spreading fake news and morphed images. Really disgusting to see YSRCP spread such fake posts during times of skirmish with a foreign country

