Hollywood touch for Prabhas’s Next

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is eager to complete the shoot of his next film, a romantic saga that is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film’s shoot is expected to be completed by the end of this year and he will move on to his next film that will be directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is expected to start rolling early next year. The makers already made it clear that the film will also have its release across the international circuits and will have an English version.

Nag Ashwin is currently picking up the right technicians for the project. A bunch of Hollywood technicians are being roped in for this untitled project. The film also has enough doses of VFX work in this film. The entire team is excited to start the shoot. A Bollywood beauty will romance Prabhas in this big-budget project. Vyjayanthi Movies will produce this project and the film releases for summer 2022.