Cure sick body politic with law and order medicine: Naidu to AP DGP

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday termed it as appalling the YCP Government’s continuing pursuit of vendetta against the people, activists and leaders belonging to the weaker and downtrodden sections in Andhra Pradesh.

He said the body politic became ‘sick’ in AP under just one year of YCP rule as it did not hesitate to persecute Dalit doctors Sudhakar and Anitha Rani, and also backward classes leaders like fomer Ministers Ch. Ayyanna Pathrudu and K. Atchannaidu.

In a letter addressed to Director General of Police Gautam Sawang here, the TDP chief said there was a clear pattern behind the YSRCP Government which was framing false charges and targetting weaker sections to silence all opposition to its violations and irregularities. First, Atchannaidu was implicated, arrested and illtreated. Just as the people were coming to terms with his unlawful arrest and need to undergo a second surgery, the Government foisted a false FIR against Ayyanna Pathrudu. Obviously, the police are being used as ‘pawns’ by the ruling YSRCP leaders to pursue their narrow political agenda.

Expressing concern over rising vindictive actions, Mr. Naidu told the DGP that it was essential to investigate the pattern by which the YCP Government was victimising every voice of dissent against its policies and decisions. The modus operandi adopted by YCP is to first use its own mainstream media and social media to tarnish a particular leader or person and then encourage the ruling party cronies to file false cases against the dissenting persons or leaders regardless of the parties or organisations they belong to. This pursuit of narrow political interests by YSRCP would only result in destruction of institutions like police, legislature, bureaucracy, media and judiciary. Finally, our children would only inherit these moth-eaten democratic institutions turning the future into dark and bleak for the whole State of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said it was crucial for the DGP as the head of the police to rise above petty and narrow interests of the ruling party leaders in order to save the institution of police and all other democratic institutions in the state. The ruling YSRCP is unleashing violence and harassment not only against the opposition TDP, but also against any one voicing their dissent. YCP’s revenge regime reminds us of a quote of Dr. BR Ambedkar: “Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”

The TDP chief told the DGP it is time to administer such a dose of medicine as recommended by the Architect of the Constitution. This is badly needed in view of the continuing attacks on all institutions and systems by YCP with its vendetta politics. Finally, history will judge the DGP based on the action that he would take to cure today’s sick body politic.

The TDP chief said that Ayyanna Patrudu has been in public service for nearly four decades and is widely known as a simpleton, emotional and soft spoken. He has been seen as the voice of the weak, vulnerable and downtrodden sections of the society. Filing FIR against such a leader without enquiry shows the vindictive attitude of the Government. Charges under Nirbaya Act against Ayyanna Patrudu raised innumerable doubts about the intentions of the Government. The FIR no. 777/2020 dated 16.6.2020 was falsely lodged at Narsipatnam police station. In fact, Ayyanna Patrudu visited the municipal office of Narsipatnam on June 15, 2020, to protest against the removal of Latcha Patrudu’s photograph from its original place. Latcha Patrudu was a pioneer in giving voice to the downtrodden and weaker sections of the society. In this backdrop, the removal of Shri Latcha Patrudu’s photograph from the Municipal office is deemed as disempowering the weaker sections of the society. It is for this reason he went to protest at the municipal office.