Tollywood will now wait for coronavirus wave to flatten

Several Tollywood celebrities met Telangana Chief Minister KCR and got a positive nod to restart the film shoots. But with the number of cases increasing and the issued guidelines quite tough to be implemented, it is clear that the shoots will not start anytime soon. As per the update, all the filmmakers, directors and actors are just waiting for the coroanvirus wave to flatten so that they can resume the shoots. With the delay in the shoots, it is almost clear that the theatres will not reopen this year.

Trade analysts predict that the theatres may reopen for Sankranthi 2021 and not before that. A bunch of films too will be in the festival race which are done with the shoot and are waiting for release. Tollywood actors are currently listening to new scripts while the directors are busy penning scripts for other projects. Several producers have shifted focus on web series and web-based movies after the film shoots came to a halt.