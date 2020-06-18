Jagan ultimate plan on 3 Capitals and CRDA Repeal Bills

The YCP Government failed to get the Appropriation Bill passed in the AP Council. So, it may not be able to give salaries for employees or draw funds from the treasury for any purpose. But, ruling party leaders say this is not a problem. As per constitutional experts, any appropriation bill needs to be passed in the elders house within 14 days. Otherwise, it is deemed to be passed since passage in the lower house is important. The same procedure is being followed in Parliament.

That is okay with regards to the appropriation bills but not the same with other bills. But, here, CM Jagan Reddy and his advisors are bent on using this procedure to pass the 3 Capitals Bill and the CRDA Repeal Bill through the backdoor. They are coming up with a plan to say that since these two bills were also taken to the Council, it does not matter whether they are introduced and passed or not there. They are already passed in the Assembly. Hence, after a month’s time, they will be automatically deemed as passed. Then, all roads are clear for Jagan Reddy to shift his CMO and Secretariat and the seat of administration from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

However, TDP senior leaders like Yanmala Ramakrishnudu argue that the two bills are pending before the Select Committee. It is there on the records of the Council. This will trigger a constitutional crisis. We have to wait and see whether how Jagan would overcome this crisis now.