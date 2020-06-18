Rajamouli cancels plans of RRR trial shoot

SS Rajamuouli was quite eager to start the shoot of RRR after the permissions are granted by the government of Telangana. He wanted to conduct a trial shoot so that he could get a complete clarity on how to handle the situations in this coronavirus season. But even before the trial shoot was conducted, Rajamouli dropped his plans. He got a clarity that it is completely impossible to conduct the shoot following the government issued guidelines.

The trial shoot is called off and Rajamouli will take a call soon after the situations turn better and the number of coronavirus cases comes down. The whole Tollywood has been eagerly waiting for the trial shoot of RRR so that they could decide on conducting the shoots. This turned out to be a shock for several filmmakers after Rajamouli canceled the trial shoot. A top producer said that it would be highly impossible to start shoots before Dasara.