Naidu to apprise Governor on illegal arrest of party leaders

Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu will meet Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday at around 6 pm.

Naidu will discuss a host of issues with the Governor, including the increasing attacks on the TDP leaders by the YSRCP leaders and arrest of party leaders by foisting false cases against them.

The TDP president will apprise the Governor of the arrest of Atchannaidu by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from his house in Srikakulam district last Friday. Naidu is likely to explain in detail the manner in which Atchannaidu was arrested by deploying more than 300 policemen.

The TDP president will also discuss the arrest of former MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy and his son J C Asmit Reddy by the Anantapur police in Hyderabad last Saturday. All the three TDP leaders were sent to 14-day judicial remand. Atchannaidu is currently undergoing treatment in Guntur Government Hospital after second surgery as the bleeding could not be stopped since the time he was arrested in Tekkali, his home town. He was arrested in an early morning swoop even as he underwent piles surgery in Tekkali and was taken to Guntur by road, about 500 km from Srikakulam and nearly nine hour drive.

Among other issues, Naidu will discuss the increasing atrocities against Dalits, civic body elections and the undemocratic governance of the YSRCP. Further, Naidu will also take up with the Governor other key issues relating to massive corruption in multiple scams ranging from sand and liquor to Coronavirus testing kits and bleaching powder