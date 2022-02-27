TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has announced to play a key role in national politics. TRS leaders and cadre are already projecting KCR as the next Prime Minister of India after 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

However, political pundits rule out the possibility of KCR becoming PM. They ask how can KCR become PM with just 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

They also question where is the guarantee that TRS win all the 16 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2024 leaving the remaining Hyderabad seat to AIMIM.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, KCR and KTR boasted that TRS will win all the 16 Lok Sabha seats and it’s friendly party AIMIM will win the remaining one seat. But TRS could win only nine seats while BJP won four and Congress 3.

There is no guarantee that TRS could win even these nine Lok Sabha seat in 2024 elections given that there is severe anti-incumbency against TRS being in power since 2014.

KCR is planning to bring all regional parties together to forge anti-BJP front and become PM in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

But will regional parties in other states agree for KCR leading the front from Telangana which has just 17 Lok Sabha seats.

The states in which regional parties are stronger than national parties have more Lok Sabha seats than Telangana.

States such as Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats. Bihar 40, Karnataka 28, Kerala 20, Maharashtra 48, Odisha 21, Tamil Nadu 39, Uttar Pradesh 80 and West Bengal 41.

How will Akhilesh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Mamata Banerjee from West Bengal, Stalin from Tamil Nadu, Uddhav Thakeray, Sharad Pawar from Maharashtra, Navin Patnaik from Odisha, Deve Gowda from Karnataka agree for KCR to lead the front with just 17 seats.