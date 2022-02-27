Harish Rao no more a ‘reliable leader’ in TRS!

TRS leader T.Harish Rao used to be the most adorable leader in the party. Because Harish played a key role in TRS since its inception in 2001 and also in Telangana statehood agitation.

He was No.2 in TRS after KCR being KCR’s nephew and used to be a ‘bridge’ between KCR and TRS leaders/cadre. He maintained cordial relations with all the leaders and cadre in party.

For that reason, any leader in TRS who face any issues in the party or in their political career used to open up before Harish believing that Harish will help them out being a well wisher of all in the party. They used to rely on Harish Rao on all the issues in the party.

But of late, the buzz in TRS circles is that nobody is believing Harish Rao as party leaders and cadre are seeing Harish as a ‘spy’ of KCR.

While leaders in TRS are opening up before Harish and telling all the problems being faced by them in the party, Harish is quietly listening to them and later simply passing on all the information to KCR.

Party circles say Etela Rajender is the classic victim of Harish Rao’s ‘spying’. Etela who also worked with Harish Rao since TRS inception, believed Harish to be his true and close friend. He opened up before Harish and complained about the flawed policies of KCR in his second term in office and about KCR ill-treating ministers. Etela believed Harish as Harish was also sidelined in party and govenment in KCR’s second term.

But Harish took this as an opportunity to get closer to KCR and passed on all the information told by Etela against KCR. This is cited as the main reason for KCR expelling Etela from cabinet.

Leaders in TRS now realised that KCR is using Harish only as a ‘spy’ and Harish is not that genuine person what they used to believe all these days and open up before him.