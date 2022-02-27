Sharwanand’s AMJ Trailer: Fun Guaranteed

Advertisement

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna starrer forthcoming venture Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is all set for theatrical release on March 4th. Meanwhile, the film is carrying encouraging reports, thanks to chartbuster songs and amusing teaser. Today, they have come up with theatrical trailer of the movie.

Going by the trailer, Sharwanand becomes restless with the acts of his family. They reject many girls, in the quest of finding best match for him. When things go out of hand, he meets his dream girl who has other plans about marriage. Her mother played by Khushbu wants her son-in-law to stay at home and handle the daily household affairs.

Both Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna made the narrative much more interesting with their remarkable performances. Devi Sri Prasad’s background score is a big asset. Director Kishore Tirumala narrated the story in a lighter way as the trailer is thoroughly entertaining. The trailer indeed promises fun guaranteed in theatres.