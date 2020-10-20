How much is Balayya charging for Nartanasala streaming?

Nandamuri Balakrishna decided to release the 17-minute video footage of his shelved project Nartanasala. The content is digitally remastered and will start streaming on Shreyas ET from October 24th. Balakrishna himself directed and produced Nartanasala. This happens to be the last film of veteran actress Soundarya who died in a chopper crash long ago. The price for streaming Nartanasala is fixed as Rs 50.

However, Balayya fans can pay any amount to view the film. Balakrishna already announced that he will share a part of the profits for charity. Balakrishna, Soundary, Sarath Babu and Srihari played the lead roles in Nartanasala. There are talks that some of the fans are in plans to pay close to Rs 10 lakhs to stream Nartanasala. Balakrishna himself will announce the donations and the names of his fans who are donating for a cause soon.