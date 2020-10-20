Such a failed CM not seen before in State’s history, says Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the YSRCP Government threw up its hands in helplessness when the farmers and poor families were suffering the worst in the heavy rains and floods. The Chief Ministers, Ministers and the ruling party MLAs of turning their backs on the flood-hit families in the affected areas. CM Jagan Reddy was just making a few rounds in the name of aerial surveys but doing nothing to help the needy.

Naidu said the YCP regime was an all-round failure and that the Government abdicated its responsibility in Coronavirus preventive measures, flood water management, relief extension and assistance to farmers and artisans. Such a failed CM was not seen before in the State’s history. Good people would suffer the most under the rule of ruthless leaders. The security of Dalits, Tribals and Muslim Minorities had become a big question mark in the State. Never before, this kind of atrocities took place on the weaker sections.

The TDP chief said that wherever they go, the YCP Ministers were being confronted by the people for lack of support. The Government was watching the situation like a helpless spectator. It was washing its hands of the victims by giving just Rs. 500. It was atrocious to say that essential commodities would be given only when a house would be submerged for a week.

Mr. Naidu asserted that had the TDP come to power, Polavaram project would have been completed by now. Another 10 to 15 projects would have been completed. If the YCP Government did not cancel works, Polavaram would have come into use for the farmers by now. It would have helped to ensure water supply to the backward Rayalseema districts and drought-hit areas. The TDP should create awareness among the people on this aspect.