Jagan announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to Divya’s parents

Days after her 21-year-old daughter Divya Tejaswini was killed by her alleged husband Budigi Nagendra Babu alias Chinna Swamy, her parents met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Chief Minister announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to Divya’s parents.

Home Minister Mekhathoti Sucharita, who arranged for a meeting of Divya Tejaswin’s parents with Jagan at his camp office at Tadepalli, said the accused Nagendra Babu would be arrested once he recovers. Further, the Home Minister said the accused will be tried under Disha Act. Chargesheet will be filed within a week. Divya’s parents briefed the Chief Minister about the injustice done to her daughter and the entire family. The Chief Minister assured speedy justice to Divya’s parents.

Divya Tejaswini, an engineering student, was allegedly murdered by slitting her throat. The accused Nagendra Babu later inflicted knife wounds on himself and is currently undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Guntur. Swamy, a painter, was reportedly known to the victim and her family and was allegedly harassing the 20-year-old. His family, however, alleged that that two had secretly married.