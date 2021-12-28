How will TDP snatch minority votes from Congress?

Who will win the minority votes in the 2024 elections? This is the most critical question facing the political parties and analysts alike. The minority vote bank, which accounted for just 5 per cent in 2014, has grown to 12 per cent in the 2019 elections. By 2024, it could grow by another percentage point. Whichever party bags the minority votes, will stand a strong chance to win the 2024 assembly elections.

As of now, the minority vote bank is safely in the YSRCP kitty. There is sympathy factor in favour of the YSRCP especially because of the 4 per cent reservation that late YSR had put in place for the Muslims. Even in the 2014 and 2019 elections, the minorities were firmly in support of the YSRCP.

The TDP is now eyeing this vote bank. It wants to dent the YSRCP domination over the Minority vote bank and it also wants a significant portion of this vote bank for itself. The TDP now is said to be planning to give more seats to the candidates from the minorities. But the biggest problem is does the TDP have candidates for giving tickets?

If sources are to be believed, the TDP wants to give at least 10 seats to the minorities, especially in Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapura and Vijayawada areas. But the biggest problem for the TDP is that it is in search of right candidates to contest. It remains to be seen how the TDP is address this question.