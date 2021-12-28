Will the Left parties unite at least now?

Left unity, this word is very commonly used in any discussion involving the Left parties. Both the Left Parties – the CPI and the CPM – always talk about it but do nothing about it. They talk miles but don’t move even an inch. If the CPI proposes, then the CPM rejects it and when the CPM proposes it, the CPI rejects it.

Now there is a talk of the Left unity again.The reason? The CPM is holding its state level meetings. CPI state secretary Ramakrishna has called for the unity of all the left forces in the country. There are homilies from all quarters, but no concrete action whatsoever.

Both the Left parties have come to such a pass that the Left unity can no longer influence the electoral outcome. Both the parties have become extremely weak organisationally, electorally and politically. The Left parties are now completely decimated. Even the much-touted protests and dharnas are not happening these days. The Left is reduced to just occasional press conferences

Analysts say the Left parties themselves are responsible for such a sorry state. In fact, the Left parties had strongly opposed the land alienation for Amaravati construction. Now, the very same Left parties are backing the TDP, which alienated the land belonging to the farmers. It is because of such faulty policies that the Left parties have completely lost their clout.

Will the talk of Left unity have any real impact on the Left parties and their electoral performance? Highly unlikely, say political watchers. The parties have lost their relevance, say political observers. One only hopes that the parties learn their lessons at least now.