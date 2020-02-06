Huge bill incurred by Haarika Haasine for Allu’s thrill

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is the happiest actor of the season after his recent offering Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ended up as the biggest hit in his career. The team of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was quite aggressive with the promotional activities and they chalked new plans three months prior to the release. The promotions continued till last week and this costed a bomb for the production house. It is heard that the makers spent Rs 5-6 crores on the post-release publicity to make Allu Arjun happy.

Along with a Thank You Meet, two grand Success Meets are celebrated after the film has been declared as a blockbuster. The final bill of these promotional activities touched Rs 6 crore mark which shocked the makers. But the film turning up a huge profitable project, the makers had to spend lavishly and they seem not much bothered. Allu Arjun last weekend threw a party for industry celebrities and directors and he celebrated the success along with them. Directed by Trivikram, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is having decent footfalls in its fourth week across the Telugu states.