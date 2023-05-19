Huge guestlist for NTR’s Centenary Celebrations

The Centenary celebrations of NTR will be held in a grand manner on 20th May in Hyderabad. The event is expected to be huge and the guest list is quite big. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chandrababu Naidu have invited politicians like Bandaru Dattatreya, D Raja, Sitharam Echuri, Daggubati Purandhareswari, Jayapradha and others. Coming to the film celebrities, the guestlist includes Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Kalyanram, Murali Mohan, Suman, Shiva Rajkumar, K Raghavendra Rao, Ashwini Dutt, G Adiseshagiri Rao and others.

The NTR Centenary Celebrations will be held in Kaithalapur Grounds in KPHB, Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun and others sharing the same stage has been quite rare in the recent times. The entire Nandamuri family too will be present for the celebration.