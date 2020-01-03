Huge premieres on cards for Ala Vaikunthapurramlo

Stylish star Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramlo has been creating a massive buzz ever since the impressive promotional content struck a chord with audience. All the songs and teasers released so far have build up a terrific hype on the film and the openings are going to be sensational in all areas. Trade circles in overseas circuit are betting big on Ala Vaikunthapurramlo because of the strong buzz and Trivikram’s brand image among audience there.

Reportedly, Ala Vaikunthapurramlo is all set to embark on a flying start at overseas box office. Trade analysts reckon that the film’s premieres are likely to touch the prestigious Million dollar mark going by the current trend in sales. The ticket pricing of $ 14 for premieres is working like a charm for the film and premieres numbers are going to be huge despite heavy competition from other Sankranti biggies. This is going to be the biggest opener for Allu Arjun in overseas.

Ala Vaikunthapurramlo has Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj as female leads and yesteryear actress Tabu is essaying a crucial role. Produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna, the film has its music score by SS Thaman.