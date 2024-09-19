Huge Release confusion among Tollywood Biggies

Some of the biggest Telugu films like Devara, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Game Changer and others are slated for release during the coming months. All paths are clear for Devara and NTR is busy promoting the film. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is in the last leg of the shoot and it is announced for December 6th release. Despite the makers confirming the release date multiple times, there are strong speculations that the film may not hit the screens as per the plan. Several medium budget films are getting ready to release their films on December 6th if Pushpa 2: The Rule misses the date. Same is the case with Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Though the film’s producer Dil Raju confirmed the release date as December 20th on several stages, there is no official confirmation made.

As it is the Christmas season, 2-3 medium budget films of Tollywood are aiming to release their films during the holiday season. The shoot of Game Changer is almost done and Shankar takes ample time for the post-production work. Hence there are doubts about the film’s release. Megastar Chiranjeevi wrapped up the shoot of Vishwambara in record time. A song has to be shot and the post-production work is happening at a faster pace. The makers are negotiating the digital deals and they are in plans to recover the major investment through the deal. If the digital giants ask the makers to push the release date, they have to move the film’s release to pocket big money. The makers are strict on their stand to release the film for Sankranthi 2025 but things may change as per the business statistics. For now, there is a confusion among the Tollywood biggies.