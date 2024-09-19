NTR about collaborating with Atlee

NTR is busy promoting Devara all over. He has been to Chennai to promote the film and he interacted with several media houses. In one of the interviews, NTR said that he and Atlee met several times and discussed scripts. Tarak said that Atlee is a great talent and he narrated an interesting plot in the past. Apart from that, he also narrated a romantic comedy and he loved the narration. NTR also admitted that he loves Raja Rani, the debut film of Atlee so much.

About teaming up with Atlee, NTR admitted that they both will soon collaborate for a film and it will not happen now because of the current commitments. NTR hints of a possible collaboration with Atlee in the coming years. Atlee will soon direct Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan in a multi-starrer and the shoot commences next year. Tarak is promoting Devara directed by Koratala Siva and the film is announced for September 27th release. He is shooting for War 2 and he will soon join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s action drama.