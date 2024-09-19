Official: Suriya’s Kanguva new Release Date

From the past few weeks, there has been a huge confusion about the release of Kanguva, the costliest film made in Suriya’s career. The film moved from summer to Dasara and then to Diwali. The makers have been considering a solo release date for the film in all the languages. The makers today made it official that Kanguva will be released on November 14th in all the languages. The film’s post-production work is in the final stages. The trailer impressed the audience big time and the expectations on the film are huge.

Suriya will kick-start the promotions of the film after Diwali. There are no notable releases on November 14th for now. Directed by Siva, Kanguva is a periodic drama and Suriya plays a warrior in this big-budget attempt. Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist and the estimated budget is said to be Rs 350 crores. Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam and Yogi Babu played other prominent roles. UV Creations and Studio Green jointly produced Kanguva. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and background score for Kanguva.