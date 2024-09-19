Breaking: Jani Master arrested in Goa

Tollywood choreographer Jani Master has been facing charges of sexual assault and a lady choreographer approached the Hyderabad cops. The news created a sensation and Jani Master has been absconding after a complaint was registered. Jani Master was in Nellore and the cops have conducted a search operation through several teams. Jani Master was finally traced and arrested in Goa by the Cyberabad SOT cops. Speculations said that Jani Master was arrested before he had plans to fly from the country.

He is brought to Hyderabad currently. A POSCO Case was registered yesterday after the lady choreographer said that she was assaulted by him when she was a minor. Jani Master was booked under several sections. More details awaited.