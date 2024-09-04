HYDRA Commissioner warns miscreants

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath warned miscreants, who are trying to extort money by blackmailing builders and property owners in Hyderabad, by misusing the enforcement agency’s name.

As Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) has been demolishing illegal buildings and encroachments, several miscreants have been using the developments to earn money through illegal means.

Posing themselves as close to HYDRA senior officials, extortionists have been demanding money from realtors and property owners. These miscreants have been threatening property owners saying, they will demolish properties if owners don’t pay money.

In another manner, miscreants have been demanding money from property owners, saying they will ensure that HYDRA officials do not demolish their properties, if they pay the demanded amount. Some are even presenting themselves as social activists and anti corruption crusaders to extort money from gullible property owners.

“We are receiving complaints from all over city that several miscreants are trying to extort money from realtors and property owners misusing HYDRA name. People should not get tricked by these fraudsters who are presenting themselves as HYDRA staff or as those close to HYDRA officials. We will take strict action against guilty who cheat property owners in the name of HYDRA,” warned AV Ranganath speaking to media persons on Wednesday.

Already HYDRA has booked cases and even arrested a person named Viplav, for cheating people in the name of HYDRA.

Dnr