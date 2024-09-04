x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
View all stories
Home > Politics

HYDRA Commissioner warns miscreants

Published on September 4, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule

HYDRA Commissioner warns miscreants

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath warned miscreants, who are trying to extort money by blackmailing builders and property owners in Hyderabad, by misusing the enforcement agency’s name.

As Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) has been demolishing illegal buildings and encroachments, several miscreants have been using the developments to earn money through illegal means.

Posing themselves as close to HYDRA senior officials, extortionists have been demanding money from realtors and property owners. These miscreants have been threatening property owners saying, they will demolish properties if owners don’t pay money.

In another manner, miscreants have been demanding money from property owners, saying they will ensure that HYDRA officials do not demolish their properties, if they pay the demanded amount. Some are even presenting themselves as social activists and anti corruption crusaders to extort money from gullible property owners.

“We are receiving complaints from all over city that several miscreants are trying to extort money from realtors and property owners misusing HYDRA name. People should not get tricked by these fraudsters who are presenting themselves as HYDRA staff or as those close to HYDRA officials. We will take strict action against guilty who cheat property owners in the name of HYDRA,” warned AV Ranganath speaking to media persons on Wednesday.

Already HYDRA has booked cases and even arrested a person named Viplav, for cheating people in the name of HYDRA.

Dnr

Next Mr Bachchan Debacle: Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar pay back Previous Real Difference between Pawan Kalyan and YS Jagan
else

TRENDING

image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Buzz: Salman Khan in Ram Charan’s Next?

Latest

image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule

Most Read

image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini