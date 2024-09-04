x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mr Bachchan Debacle: Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar pay back

Published on September 4, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning

Mr Bachchan Debacle: Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar pay back

Mr Bachchan is one of the biggest disasters of Telugu cinema. The film is the remake of Bollywood film Raid and it featured Ravi Teja in the lead role. Harish Shankar is the director of this mass entertainer and Bhagyashri Borse played the lead role. The production house People Media Factory lost big money because of Mr Bachchan. Both Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar have taken big remunerations for the film. Considering the losses incurred, both Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar have returned back their remunerations partially. Ravi Teja has returned back Rs 4 crores and Harish Shankar has returned Rs 2 crores from their pays.

TG Vishwa Prasad, the film’s producer, announced that he would work with Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja again. Harish Shankar during his recent media interaction also promised to do a film for People Media Factory in the future. Ravi Teja is working with the production house again next year and the film will be directed by Bobby Kolli. An announcement is awaited.

Next Daavudi: NTR’s electrifying moves & Anirudh Infectious beats Previous HYDRA Commissioner warns miscreants
else

TRENDING

image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning

Most Read

image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini