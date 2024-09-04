Mr Bachchan Debacle: Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar pay back

Mr Bachchan is one of the biggest disasters of Telugu cinema. The film is the remake of Bollywood film Raid and it featured Ravi Teja in the lead role. Harish Shankar is the director of this mass entertainer and Bhagyashri Borse played the lead role. The production house People Media Factory lost big money because of Mr Bachchan. Both Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar have taken big remunerations for the film. Considering the losses incurred, both Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar have returned back their remunerations partially. Ravi Teja has returned back Rs 4 crores and Harish Shankar has returned Rs 2 crores from their pays.

TG Vishwa Prasad, the film’s producer, announced that he would work with Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja again. Harish Shankar during his recent media interaction also promised to do a film for People Media Factory in the future. Ravi Teja is working with the production house again next year and the film will be directed by Bobby Kolli. An announcement is awaited.