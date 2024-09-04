Daavudi: NTR’s electrifying moves & Anirudh Infectious beats

Man of Masses NTR, is currently busy with “Devara,” directed by Koratala Siva. Anticipation is high as fans look forward to this action-packed drama hitting the big screen. The film has already generated significant excitement. The recently released chartbusters Fear Song and Chuttamalle ruling everyone’s playlists. After the amazing chart-toppers, today the energetic and vibrant dance track “Daavudi” was released as the album’s third single.

It meets all expectations with its dynamic beats composed by Anirudh. The song features the electrifying vocals of Nakash Aziz and Akasa, adding to its charm. The lyrics, penned by Sarswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry, are catchy and instantly engaging. NTR’s dance moves are a highlight, and the infectious beats of “Daavudi” are sure to ignite enthusiasm among fans. Janhvi Kapoor is visually stunning, and her expressive and spirited performance makes the video compellingly replayable.

NTR and Janhvi Kapoor share impressive chemistry, while Sekhar Master’s choreography enhances the overall appeal. The track has quickly become a hit in all languages and heightens anticipation for the rest of the album. Anirudh continues to prove his exceptional talent in creating memorable and upbeat dance tracks. The action-packed saga, planned as a two-part film, will debut with “Devara: Part 1” on September 27th. Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead, with Saif Ali Khan in a significant role.

Presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, “Devara” is set to make a major impact.