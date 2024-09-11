HYDRAA Will Not Stop Demolitions : Revanth Reddy

The nightmare HYDRAA is backed by Revanth Reddy. HYDRAA has been demolishing all the illegal constructions and encroachments across the water bodies of Hyderabad. Not all these, several farmhouses owned by celebrities, politicians and industrialists have been demolished. The news created tremors across all the circles of Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been appreciated for backing HYDRAA and at the same time he was criticized. Reddy admitted that there are several farmhouses constructed on the banks of Gandipet Lake and the drainage coming from these residences is driven into the lake which is used as drinking water for the people of Hyderabad. The city is also getting waterlogged because of these illegal constructions, said Revanth Reddy.

“I will take the responsibility for the demolitions that took place. If any party acquires a stay, we will fight in the court. The pollution of Hyderabad is slowly reaching Nalgonda district. We will also remove the encroachments and work for the Musi River Front. We will also allocate 2 BHK houses for eleven thousand poor families soon” told Revanth Reddy when he attended the Parade program in Telangana Police Academy.

Revanth congratulated and felicitated the youngsters who did well during the training in the Police Academy and presented the medals. A fund of Rs 11,06,83,571 has been donated to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund from the Telangana cops. The Telangana cops donated one day’s salary for the flood victims in the state.

-Sanyogita