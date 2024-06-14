Thanking Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, on allocating the Human Resources Development (HRD), Information Technology (IT), Electronics and Communication besides the Real Time Governance (RTG) portfolios for him, the Minister, Nara Lokesh said on Friday that he is provided a very good opportunity by the Chief Minister to function with utmost responsibility.

In a press note released after the allocation of portfolios, Lokesh said that as the Minister for Panchayat Raj in the earlier government he was provided the opportunity to totally transform the profiles of the rural areas and as the Minister for IT and Electronics too he could invite several companies to the State to set up their units here thus providing employment to the youth.

“With the lessons that I have learnt from my experience as the Minister in the earlier Government, I am confident of functioning more responsibly and efficiently,” Lokesh said in the press note.

Recalling the promise that he has made to the people during his Yuva Galam pada yatra that he will bring in radical reforms in the education system from KG to PG, the Minister for HRD, IT, Electronics and Communication said that as the product of Stanford University he feels that it is his bounden responsibility to strengthen the education system in the rural areas.

Lokesh also promised to provide employment to the youth on a largescale by inviting IT and electronics companies to set up their units in the State.

Lokesh terms Naidu as master of welfare

Terming the Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, as the master of welfare, the Minister for HRD, IT, Electronics and Communications, Nara Lokesh, said here on Friday that Chandrababu Naidu has clearly displayed his affection towards the poor by revising pensions.

With a single signature, the Chief Minister has increased the pension of the old from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, the physically challenged from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 and to those who are suffering from various kinds of serious diseases from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. Also, the kidney patients pension too has been revised from Rs 5,000 per month to Rs 10,000.

“This is exactly what welfare means and this is how one should show one’s affection towards the poor. The former government has taken five long years to increase the pension by a mere Rs 1,000,” Lokesh said in a press note released.