I am jealous of Mrunal says Dulquer Salman

Sita Ramam is winning the accolades and the praises of the audience. The performances of Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur as Ram and Sita are appreciated widely apart from the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi. The grand success meet of the film took place today and everyone lauded the stellar performances of Dulquer Salman and Mrual Thakur. During his speech, Dulquer Salman revealed that he is jealous of Mrunal Thakur as she is getting wide appreciation than him.

“I feel jealous of Mrunal for the reception she is getting. But it is the performance of Sita Mahalaxmi that is bringing the audience to the theatres. I thank you everyone for making Sita Ramam a memorable one. Swapna is one of the finest producers and she is always available for all her projects. Ashwini Dutt garu is the kindest and the funniest person. I am so indebted to Hanu Raghavapudi. He is a man of details, metaphors and huge respect for him” told Dulquer Salman. The film is performing exceptionally well even on weekdays. The film broke the barriers and it is doing well in Tamil and Malayalam apart from Telugu.