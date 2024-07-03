x
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Home > Politics > I broke the Assembly gate and entered, Pawan Kalyan

I broke the Assembly gate and entered, Pawan Kalyan

Published on July 3, 2024

I broke the Assembly gate and entered, Pawan Kalyan

“The YSR Congress leaders said that they would not allow him to touch even the Assembly gate. But, I broke the gate and entered the Assembly. Today, I have become the deputy chief minister,” said Jana Sena chief and deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan. Speaking to the people in Pithapuram on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan said that the people of Pithapuram took him seriously and gave him a whopping majority. This majority was a record and even late N T Rama Rao did not get it, he said.

Pawan Kalyan is currently touring Pithapuram Assembly constituency, from where he was elected. He thanked the people for electing him this time. He said he would serve the people in the next five years. He also said that he would address all the issues that they are raising now. He further told them that he had purchased three acres of land in Pithapuram and would build a house for him. He said he would live in Pithapuram.

Pawan Kalyan said that the YSR Congress leaders have told the people during the elections that I would be available only in Hyderabad. But, I will be in Pithapuram only, he said. He further told them that he had opened an office in Pithapuram and appointed staff there. He told them to meet the staff and give representations to them. He would collect those representations from his staff and try to resolve them, he said.

He said that some people have told him to take the Home Ministry. But he took the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development as he is interested in the development of village panchayats. Gram Swaraj is his motto, he said. He would work for the development of the villages across the state in the next five years.

He blamed the YSR Congress government for diverting funds from the Panchayat Raj department to various departments. He said that the previous government had destroyed the system in the Panchayat Raj department. He is setting the house in order now, he said.

He told them that he does not require bribes or money from the people for the work to be done. He said he would not ask anyone for money. He said he had earned enough money from the film industry. He paid more than Rs 100 crore as tax, he said.

