Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Pawan Kalyan responds about returning back to Films

Pawan Kalyan responds about returning back to Films

Pawan Kalyan responds about returning back to Films

Pawan Kalyan is the new Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and he is working round the clock. His close aides already revealed that Pawan will focus on AP politics for the next three months without any breaks. Pawan toured in Pithapuram constituency for the first time after his victory. His fans asked him about OG and other films. For the first time, Pawan responded saying that he will focus on AP politics for now and he will shoot for his pending projects after three months. He also said that he apologized to all his producers for the delay in the film shoots.

“I have no time for film shoots now. I have been committed to the people of AP for three months. I should not do films when I am elected as a representative for the state. I have informed all my producers that I will serve the people of AP on a priority basis and will shoot for the pending projects. Without disturbing my service, I will complete the shoots of my films” told Pawan Kalyan. He has to complete the shoots of OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Going with his words, Pawan may not take up any new projects after he completes these films.

