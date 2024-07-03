Pawan Kalyan responds about returning back to Films

Spread the love

Pawan Kalyan is the new Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and he is working round the clock. His close aides already revealed that Pawan will focus on AP politics for the next three months without any breaks. Pawan toured in Pithapuram constituency for the first time after his victory. His fans asked him about OG and other films. For the first time, Pawan responded saying that he will focus on AP politics for now and he will shoot for his pending projects after three months. He also said that he apologized to all his producers for the delay in the film shoots.

“I have no time for film shoots now. I have been committed to the people of AP for three months. I should not do films when I am elected as a representative for the state. I have informed all my producers that I will serve the people of AP on a priority basis and will shoot for the pending projects. Without disturbing my service, I will complete the shoots of my films” told Pawan Kalyan. He has to complete the shoots of OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Going with his words, Pawan may not take up any new projects after he completes these films.