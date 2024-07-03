x
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor's cleavage show
Aditi Sharma's Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea's energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Home > Movie News > Prashanth Neel has no time for Salaar 2

Prashanth Neel has no time for Salaar 2

Published on July 3, 2024 by

Prashanth Neel has no time for Salaar 2

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Salaar 2 is shelved and Prashanth Neel is completely focused on NTR’s project. Several Bollywood media houses have reported that Salaar 2 is on and Prashanth Neel will shoot for Salaar 2 and NTR’s film simultaneously. The news is completely untrue. Prashanth Neel is completely focused on the script of NTR’s film and the filming commences for Dasara. NTR will complete the shoot of Devara and he will have few portions of War 2 to be filmed. Prashanth Neel will also narrate the final draft of his film to NTR next month.

Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts will bankroll this prestigious film that is planned on a massive budget. NTR and Prashanth Neel bonded well in the recent months on the work front and along with their families. The entire crew of Prashanth Neel who worked for his previous films will join NTR’s project. The film will head for a theatrical release during the second half of 2025. Prabhas too has no time for Salaar 2 as he has to complete Raja Saab and he will have to allocate dates for Kalki 2. He also has Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit to shoot and Hanu Raghavapudi’s romantic drama lined up.

