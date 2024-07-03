Prashanth Neel has no time for Salaar 2

Spread the love

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Salaar 2 is shelved and Prashanth Neel is completely focused on NTR’s project. Several Bollywood media houses have reported that Salaar 2 is on and Prashanth Neel will shoot for Salaar 2 and NTR’s film simultaneously. The news is completely untrue. Prashanth Neel is completely focused on the script of NTR’s film and the filming commences for Dasara. NTR will complete the shoot of Devara and he will have few portions of War 2 to be filmed. Prashanth Neel will also narrate the final draft of his film to NTR next month.

Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts will bankroll this prestigious film that is planned on a massive budget. NTR and Prashanth Neel bonded well in the recent months on the work front and along with their families. The entire crew of Prashanth Neel who worked for his previous films will join NTR’s project. The film will head for a theatrical release during the second half of 2025. Prabhas too has no time for Salaar 2 as he has to complete Raja Saab and he will have to allocate dates for Kalki 2. He also has Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit to shoot and Hanu Raghavapudi’s romantic drama lined up.