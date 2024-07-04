A Melodious Euphony with MM Keeravani Garu and Usha

Spread the love

As his birthday approaches on July 4th, singer Usha met with MM Keeravani Garu, who is currently immersed in projects like Viswambhara, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and the SS Rajamouli/Mahesh Babu film.

And the Oscar goes to – RRR

Indians especially Telugu folks across the world beamed with pride and happiness when legendary composer MM Keeravani Garu and talented lyricist Chandrabose Garu strode down the aisle to receive the coveted Academy award for the Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. They won the Golden Globe Award, Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) and Critic’s Choice Movie Award a few weeks earlier. As his birthday approaches on July 4th, singer Usha met with MM Keeravani Garu, Here is the conversation :

Usha: Is composing music an art or science? While music itself is an art form, an idea to compose music comes from the mind due to a chemical reaction, which is science. What is your take on it?

MMK: I feel composing music for any song is an art, as it combines lyric and emotion. However, composing music for an item song is science.

Usha: There are many experts who possess immense knowledge of classical music. However, when they compose film music, they are unable to come up with audience appealing music. As someone who is an expert in both (classical knowledge and composing), why do you think many classical music experts do not become successful music composers?

MMK: Hmm, very interesting question. Let me give you an analogy – an individual who has expertise over English vocabulary cannot necessarily become a poet. While knowledge can be gained over years of study, creativity is something that cannot be taught. It is an innate talent that you have to be born with.

Usha: There are also many music directors who do not have knowledge of music but turned out to be successful music composers…

MMK: My guru Chakravarthy Garu is one such example. He was not classically trained but turned out to be a very successful music director. Possessing theoretical knowledge is like having many tools at your disposal. But creative ability in music or any field for that matter, is an inborn talent.

Usha: Many composers prefer going to different places to score music. Do you have any such preferences?

MMK: There is no particular preference for a place. I prefer any place out of Hyderabad, it could be Nagarjunasagar or any other location.

Usha: What is the minimal prerequisite to compose a tune?

MMK: Your sugar levels should be optimal.

Usha: In your long career, you worked with many lyricists. Who was the lyricist you were most comfortable with?

MMK: What kind of comfort?

Usha: Someone who was like-minded and shared a similar wavelength with you.

MMK: Chandrabose. We complement each other’s work. When I compose a tune, I write some placeholder lyrics that are elaborated by him. Likewise, when Chandrabose writes lyrics, he presents them in a tune and I enhance it further. We are both fine as we get our respective credits as music director and lyricist.

Usha: Apart from K Raghavendra Rao Garu and Rajamouli Garu, can you name director(s) with whom you reckon you have a great wavelength?

MMK: There are many directors like that – Mahesh Bhatt Garu, K Balachander Garu, K Viswanath Garu, Rasool and many others.

Usha: Is there a director you wish you had worked more with?

MMK: Ram Gopal Varma.

Usha: Any director you wish to work with but you haven’t so far.

MMK: Sriram Raghavan.

Usha: There are directors who cannot explain a situation properly. How do you manage in that case?

MMK: I ask them for a reference. They might ask for a tune similar to Gajuwaka Pilla or Yamaha Nagari (smiles)…

Usha: Any examples where directors rejected a song/tune but the same became a blockbuster in another movie?

MMK: There are scores of examples – Telusa Manasa was originally done for Allari Premikudu but was used in Criminal movie. Nuvvu Whistleste Andhra Sodabuddi was originally composed for Tappu Chesi Pappu Kooda and then used in Simhadri.

Usha: You had a minor misunderstanding with K Raghavendra Rao Garu many years ago. What measures did you take to bridge that gap?

MMK: I wouldn’t call it a minor misunderstanding as it lasted more than 2 years. I personally did not do anything to bridge that gap. Rajamouli was working with Raghavendra Rao Garu, and was offered a chance to direct Student Number 1 movie. He (Rajamouli) asked if I could compose music for his debut movie and I consented. From then on, my journey with Raghavendra Rao Garu continued without any hitch.

Usha: Every technician goes through ups and downs in their career. Did you go through these phases and if so, how did you deal with those situations?

MMK: I did go through ups and downs in my career. During a low phase, endurance is the key. If you have this quality of endurance, a decline will turn into an upswing. Folks who do not have endurance, give up and pursue other opportunities.

Usha: What qualities do you see in a singer before giving a song to him/her?

MMK: Availability is the key.

Usha: Typically a track is recorded by a few singers. But who decides on the final version – I mean which singer’s version would be the final one?

MMK: When I compose a song, I am fully convinced as to who is best suited to sing the song. Usually, it is the director who wants multiple options amongst singers.

Usha: What is your most favorite genre in music?

MMK: Ghazals.

Usha: Any specific reason why Ghazal is your favorite genre?

MMK: You can enjoy a train journey by taking a window seat and watching scenery as the train is going at a steady speed. You will not derive the same enjoyment if the train is traveling at high speeds.

Likewise, a Ghazal has minimal musical accompaniment and therefore you can relish the song and emotion at its purest form.

Usha: What has been the major change in the music scene over the years?

MMK: Of the 5 senses, music is to be enjoyed by the ears. But nowadays, music programs have become more of a visual feast. For instance, I am a huge fan of Ghantasala Garu and would have definitely loved to watch him live in concert. In fact, that is the main essence of a concert – watching your favorite artist perform.

Today, dance performance, attire and fireworks have become priority and the actual song rendering has taken a complete backseat.

Usha: What do you think is the reason for this downfall?

MMK: Lack of culture and tradition, an acute shortage of learning opportunities in your mother tongue (and) decline in human relations. Music is part of your culture and when you don’t respect your own culture and traditions, the same will reflect in music as well.

Usha: Any example of a song that you composed effortlessly but it ended up as a blockbuster beyond your comprehension. Any recent examples from your own composition?

MMK: Naatu Naatu (laughs).

Usha: And what song took you a very long to compose…

MMK: Uttarala Urvasi from Allari Priyudu movie took me 3-4 days to compose, especially the stanza. Typically, it takes me 10-15 minutes to compose a song. I have also composed a song at runtime.

Usha: What about re-recording?

MMK: Re-recording which was previously done by around 50 musicians is now being handled by one individual. Typically, big movies take 3 months for re-recording and some movies take a month’s time.

I completed re-recording for movies like Major Chandrakanth and Allari Priyudu in about 3 days. We had over 50 musicians for these sessions. The team comprised of 1 conductor, 2 keyboards, 20 violinists, 3 cellos, 1 double bass, 6 dholaks, 4 tablas, 2/3 percussionists, 7 female chorus singers, 1 veena, 2 sitars, 2 flutes, 2 acoustic guitars, 1 electric guitar, 1 vibraphone, 1 mandolin, 1 santoor and trumpets, on an occasional basis.

Usha: What was the process of recording a song?

MMK: We used to complete recordings of 2 songs in one day. The call sheet would be from 7 AM through 9 PM. The process would begin with notes writing followed by rehearsal, sound setup and recording. And then SPB Garu and Chitra recorded their voice followed by voice mixing.

Usha: Needless to say that SPB Garu and Chitra Garu are your most favorite singers. Which singer was troublesome to record?

MMK: Mani Sarma; a wonderful music director but a bad singer (laughs)

Usha: Did you have any love stories?

MMK: Yes, she was from the singing community. The girl’s father’s only objection was I did not belong to their state.

Usha: Who was your most favorite actor growing up?

MMK: Superstar Krishna Garu. During my childhood, I was enamored of Krishna Garu for his action movies. Over the years, I came to realize his kindness and straightforwardness when it came to accepting a movie’s failure. Also, many heroines referred to Krishna Garu as the most comfortable hero to work with.

Usha: When you embarked upon your career, did you imagine reaching such dizzying heights?

MMK: I did not dream but daydream! 50% of my daydreams turned into a reality while the other 50% did not (laughs).

Usha: While delivering your acceptance speech for the Oscar award, what was running in your mind?

MMK: I spoke my mind during the Oscar acceptance speech.

Telugu360.com wishes MM Keeravani Garu, a very happy birthday. Wishing you endless inspiration and success in your musical journey. Your compositions are a beautiful testament to your dedication and passion for music. Here’s to many more accolades in the future!

More about Keeravani Garu:

Decades prior, MM Keeravani Garu had already garnered an ardent adulation across India for his mellifluous compositions renowned for their versatility, blending traditional Indian music with contemporary elements, creating a unique and captivating soundscape. Throughout his illustrious career, MM Keeravani Garu received numerous accolades, including 2 National Film Awards, 8 Filmfare Awards, and 11 State Nandi Awards. In 2023, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Shri for his contributions towards Indian cinema but winning the highest honors at international level was a crowning glory for Indian cinema. As MM Keeravani Garu put India and Telugu cinema at the altar of cinematic pinnacle, the whole world applauded fervently for his musical mastery..