What’s next Naveen Polishetty?

All the young and top Tollywood actors are rushing to work on back-to-back films and they are demanding big irrespective of their business and the success rate. Naveen Polishetty is one actor who is not in a rush. He has done impressive films till date and he is not in a hurry. The youngster’s last film was Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and it released last year. Naveen Polishetty is yet to announce his next film and he is in talks for a couple of films that will be announced soon. Naveen Polishetty has a habit of participating in the scriptwork. He likes to spend more time on the scriptwork and pre-production work of his films.

Actors like Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda shot to fame along with Naveen Polishetty and they are doing 3-4 films currently. But Naveen Polishetty is yet to announce his upcoming film. He has commitment for a couple of top production houses and the works are happening. The actor was holidaying in the USA and is preparing for his next film. Hope Naveen Polishetty delivers one more memorable film soon.