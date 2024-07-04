x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
View all stories
Home > Movie News > What’s next Naveen Polishetty?

What’s next Naveen Polishetty?

Published on July 4, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation
image
A Crucial underwater Action stunt in Raja Saab
image
Two Tollywood Big Films opting for New Release Dates
image
Devara: Families Flocking to Theaters in Tractors
image
Jigra Movie Pre release Event

What’s next Naveen Polishetty?

Spread the love

All the young and top Tollywood actors are rushing to work on back-to-back films and they are demanding big irrespective of their business and the success rate. Naveen Polishetty is one actor who is not in a rush. He has done impressive films till date and he is not in a hurry. The youngster’s last film was Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and it released last year. Naveen Polishetty is yet to announce his next film and he is in talks for a couple of films that will be announced soon. Naveen Polishetty has a habit of participating in the scriptwork. He likes to spend more time on the scriptwork and pre-production work of his films.

Actors like Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda shot to fame along with Naveen Polishetty and they are doing 3-4 films currently. But Naveen Polishetty is yet to announce his upcoming film. He has commitment for a couple of top production houses and the works are happening. The actor was holidaying in the USA and is preparing for his next film. Hope Naveen Polishetty delivers one more memorable film soon.

Next Tollywood actors and their Lineup of Films Previous A Melodious Euphony with MM Keeravani Garu and Usha
else

TRENDING

image
A Crucial underwater Action stunt in Raja Saab
image
Two Tollywood Big Films opting for New Release Dates
image
Devara: Families Flocking to Theaters in Tractors

Latest

image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation
image
A Crucial underwater Action stunt in Raja Saab
image
Two Tollywood Big Films opting for New Release Dates
image
Devara: Families Flocking to Theaters in Tractors
image
Jigra Movie Pre release Event

Most Read

image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation
image
Haryana shocker for Telugu poll strategist KK
image
Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Election Results: A Surprising Turn of Events

Related Articles

Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow Types Of Walking Cool facts about ants Tripti Dimri Splendid Images Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style