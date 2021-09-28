I don’t agree with Pawan comments: Manchu Vishnu

Manchu Vishnu today filled his nominations for MAA elections. He also convened a press meet after the nominations and expressed his views on ongoing tussle between film industry and AP government.

Manchu Vishnu told that he is not in agreement with Pawan comments on AP government not helping the film industry. He reminded that film chamber has already expressed its view in which the president of the chamber differed with the comments made by Pawan without mentioning his name. Vishnu added that he concurs with the opinion of Film Chamber. He also responded to the comments made by Pawan on his father Mohan Babu. He told, his father himself will respond to the points raised by Pawan and will answer to each and every point raised. Speaking on MAA elections, he told, after seeing his manifesto, even Chiranjeevi and Pawan also will vote for him. He also questioned whether Prakash Raj wants to stand by the side of industry or by the side of Pawan Kalyan.

Overall, Manchu Vishnu seems to have determined to face the challenge and compete with Prakash Raj. On a related note, actor and producer Bandla Ganesh also filed his nomination independently today.