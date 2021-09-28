Another MLA to rebel against YS Jagan soon?

Is another YSRCP MLA planning to rebel against the party leadership on the lines of Narsapur MP Raghuramakrishnam Raju? Sources say yes. Vinukonda MLA Brahma Naidu is said to be unhappy with the YSRCP leadership. The MLA, who has publicly criticised YS Jagan Government’s sand policy in the past, is said to have remarked to his close friends that he would make his son join the TDP if it promises to give him TDP ticket from Vinukonda.

Sources said that Naidu has sent feelers to the TDP through some trusted lieutenants. They said that while Naidu himself may not join the TDP, he may send his son into the party. Sources say that former MLA Anjaneyulu, the traditional TDP candidate from Vinukonda might make way for Brahmna Naidu’s son. Anjaneyulu’s wife contested and lost in 2004. In 2009 and 2014, Naidu himself contested and won from Vinjkonda. In 2019, however, he lost by a huge margin to YSRCP candidate Brahma Naidu. Since then, Chandrababu Naidu is said to be on the lookout for a better candidate.

TDP sources say that Naidu’s son would be the perfect candidate for the 2024 elections. They feel that he would emerge a surefire winner. Given the fact that Chandrababu Naidu may not make Anjaneyuu a candidate again in view of his massive defeat, Brahma Naidu’s son would be a winnable candidate.

However, Brahma Naidu has refuted the allegations. He said there was no question of his resigning from the party. He said YS Jagan would give him the party ticket again. However, as they say, there cannot be smoke without fire the rumour mill is refusing to buzz down.