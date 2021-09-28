Will Vangaveeti miss the political bus again?

One politician who always misses the bus is Vangaveeti Radhakrishna. Despite an impeccable political pedigree and unflinching adoration from his community, Radhakrishna has always boarded the wrong political bus. There is a talk that he is again getting ready to enter into a new political bus. Though Radhakrishna neither confirmed nor refuted the talk, the rumours refuse to subside.

Vangaveeti Radhakrishna had won as an MLA on the Congress ticket in 2004. In the later developments, he joined the Praja Rajyam Party and fought on the party ticket in 2009, only to lose. By 2014, he was in the YSRCP. Again, he fought and lost the elections. In 2019, he fell out with the YSRCP and fought the elections on a TDP ticket. He had lost once again even as the YSRCP swept the election. Every time, the party he deserted had won. Thus he has always missed the political bus.

But, will he make the right move this time? Or will he falter again?? After a long period of dormancy, he has just begun getting active in politics. He has been visiting Gudivada once too often and has been meeting the Kapu community, which is a dominant social group in Gudivada. But, he has recently met minister Kodali Nani and had a two-hour long meeting with him. This is now causing commotion. There are rumours that he might ditch the TDP and join the YSRCP.

But, where will he contest from? There is no vacancy in either Vijayawada Central and Vijayawada East, which are his citadels. He cannot contest from Gudivada, which is his friend Nani’s constituency. With no guarantee of a constituency and the party ticket, what will he gain by joining the YSRCP? Most importantly, why is he not refuting or confirming the rumours? Will he miss the bus again?